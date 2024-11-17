Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 21-22-25-32-38, Powerball: 16
ByThe Associated Press
November 17, 2024, 12:35 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
21-22-25-32-38, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 5
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-eight, Powerball: sixteen, Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $134 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets