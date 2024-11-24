Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
November 24, 2024, 12:08 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-13-34-44-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
(twelve, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty-seven, Powerball: eight, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
