Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 12-13-34-44-67, Powerball: 8

ByThe Associated Press
November 24, 2024, 12:08 AM

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-13-34-44-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

(twelve, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty-seven, Powerball: eight, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

