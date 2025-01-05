Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
January 5, 2025, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
26-32-43-54-56, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, forty-three, fifty-four, fifty-six, Powerball: twenty-four, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $206 million
