Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 03-06-32-37-65, Powerball: 4

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-06-32-37-65, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 3

(three, six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, sixty-five, Powerball: four, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets