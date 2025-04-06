Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The Associated Press
April 6, 2025, 2:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-23-30-46-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4
(four, twenty-three, thirty, forty-six, sixty-two, Powerball: two, Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
