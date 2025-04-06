Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 04-23-30-46-62, Powerball: 2

04-23-30-46-62, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 4

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

