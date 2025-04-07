Trump admin live updates: Securing Trump 3rd term would be a 'heavy lift,' Bondi says

Bondi said the president would 'probably' leave office when his 2nd term ends.

President Donald Trump talks to members of the press aboard Air Force One during a flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on April 6, 2025.

Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump's attorney general, said Sunday the president would "probably" leave the White House after his second term is completed.

But she left the door slightly open toward him serving another four years, telling "Fox News Sunday," "I think he's going to be finished probably after this term," and saying it would be a "heavy lift" to change the Constitution to allow Trump to serve another four years.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Saturday that he was revoking all visas to South Sudanese passport holders "due to the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner."