Trump admin live updates: Securing Trump 3rd term would be a 'heavy lift,' Bondi says

Kennedy says he’s visiting with parents of Texas girl who died from measles
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed Sunday that he is in West Texas today to "comfort" the family of an unvaccinated girl who died of measles.
On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said a second child had died from measles.
Kennedy said he "developed bonds with and deep affection for other members of this community" when he got to know the family of the first child who died from measles in February. That girl was also unvaccinated.
"My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief," Kennedy said.
Kennedy also said he was visiting to learn how to better support public health officials on the ground, and said "the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine."
-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett