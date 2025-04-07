Live

Trump admin live updates: Securing Trump 3rd term would be a 'heavy lift,' Bondi says

Bondi said the president would 'probably' leave office when his 2nd term ends.

ByDavid Brennan
Last Updated: April 7, 2025, 3:10 AM EDT

Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump's attorney general, said Sunday the president would "probably" leave the White House after his second term is completed.

But she left the door slightly open toward him serving another four years, telling "Fox News Sunday," "I think he's going to be finished probably after this term," and saying it would be a "heavy lift" to change the Constitution to allow Trump to serve another four years.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Saturday that he was revoking all visas to South Sudanese passport holders "due to the failure of South Sudan's transitional government to accept the return of its repatriated citizens in a timely manner."

Latest headlines:

Here's how the news is developing.
Apr 06, 2025, 4:08 PM EDT

Kennedy says he’s visiting with parents of Texas girl who died from measles

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed Sunday that he is in West Texas today to "comfort" the family of an unvaccinated girl who died of measles.

On Sunday, the Texas Department of State Health Services said a second child had died from measles.

Kennedy said he "developed bonds with and deep affection for other members of this community" when he got to know the family of the first child who died from measles in February. That girl was also unvaccinated.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives before President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP

"My intention was to come down here quietly to console the families and to be with the community in their moment of grief," Kennedy said.

Kennedy also said he was visiting to learn how to better support public health officials on the ground, and said "the most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine."

-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett

Apr 06, 2025, 1:45 PM EDT

Bondi: Trump will ‘probably’ leave after second term

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Sunday she expects Trump will "probably" leave the presidency following his second term -- even as she left the door slightly open toward him serving another four years in what she described as a "heavy lift" to amend the U.S. Constitution.

"President Trump has served one full term. He's on his second full term. He's a very smart man and -- we, I wish we could have him for 20 years as our president, but I think he's going to be finished probably after this term," Bondi said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

"Probably?" host Shannon Bream asked.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington.
Ben Curtis/AP, FILES

"Well, the Constitution -- we'd have to look at the Constitution," Bondi replied. "It would be a heavy lift."

"And whether you get two thirds of the Senate and House to go along with you -- but is the concession that that's really the only way to do it?" Bream said.

"It'd be a heavy lift," Bondi responded.

-ABC News’ Alexander Mallin

