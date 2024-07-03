Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-08-19-31-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
July 3, 2024, 12:50 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-08-19-31-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4
(four, eight, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-five, Mega Ball: eleven, Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
