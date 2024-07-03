Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-08-19-31-45, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

