Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 19-23-30-33-50, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

19-23-30-33-50, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three, fifty, Mega Ball: twenty-five, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $331 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets