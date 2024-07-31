Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 19-23-30-33-50, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
July 31, 2024, 12:35 AM
(nineteen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-three, fifty, Mega Ball: twenty-five, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $331 million
