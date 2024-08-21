Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 05-20-26-49-51, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
August 21, 2024, 12:45 AM
(five, twenty, twenty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, Mega Ball: twenty-four, Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $498 million
