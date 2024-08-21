Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 05-20-26-49-51, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

05-20-26-49-51, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 4

(five, twenty, twenty-six, forty-nine, fifty-one, Mega Ball: twenty-four, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $498 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets