Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 16-18-21-54-65, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

16-18-21-54-65, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

(sixteen, eightteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, sixty-five, Mega Ball: five, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $582 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets