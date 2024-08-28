Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 16-18-21-54-65, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
August 28, 2024, 12:30 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-18-21-54-65, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(sixteen, eightteen, twenty-one, fifty-four, sixty-five, Mega Ball: five, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $582 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets