Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 14-31-48-57-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
September 18, 2024, 12:35 AM
Estimated jackpot: $31 million
