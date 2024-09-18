Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 14-31-48-57-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

14-31-48-57-64, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

Estimated jackpot: $31 million

