Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-19-20-22-66, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
October 9, 2024, 12:30 AM
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
