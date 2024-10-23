Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 08-43-48-58-60, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
October 23, 2024, 12:35 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-43-48-58-60, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(eight, forty-three, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty, Mega Ball: four, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $205 million
