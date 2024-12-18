Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 56-66-67-68-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Estimated jackpot: $760 million

