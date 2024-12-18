Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 56-66-67-68-69, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
December 18, 2024, 12:45 AM
(fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-eight, sixty-nine, Mega Ball: eightteen, Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $760 million
