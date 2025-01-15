Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-14-35-49-62, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

ByThe Associated Press
January 15, 2025, 12:45 AM

Estimated jackpot: $95 million

