Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-14-35-49-62, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

By The Associated Press

04-14-35-49-62, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(four, fourteen, thirty-five, forty-nine, sixty-two, Mega Ball: six, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $95 million

