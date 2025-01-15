Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-14-35-49-62, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
January 15, 2025, 12:45 AM
(four, fourteen, thirty-five, forty-nine, sixty-two, Mega Ball: six, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $95 million
