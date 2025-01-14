DOJ releases Jack Smith's final report on his election interference case against Trump

A judge ruled Monday that the DOJ could release the Jan. 6 volume of the report.

Special counsel Jack Smith and his staff, during their probe of Donald Trump's alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election, concluded the evidence gathered against him would be sufficient to obtain a conviction at trial.

That was one of the conclusions included in Smith's final report on his investigation, which the Justice Department released early Tuesday morning after a federal judge, late Monday night, cleared the way for the report's release.

The report lays out the probe that resulted in Trump being charged in 2023 with four felony counts of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power. Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The case, as well as Smith's classified documents case against Trump, was dropped following Trump's reelection in November due to a longstanding Justice Department policy prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting president.

In the report, Smith details multiple interviews with various so-called "fake electors" who he said sought to cast votes for Trump -- and admitted they would not have done so "had they known the true extent of co-conspirators' plans."

Smith tells how investigators obtained Signal messages where "Co-Conspirator 4" -- previously identified by ABC News as former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark -- sent a message to Rep. Scott Perry saying he had received a highly classified briefing on foreign interference in the 2020 election that "yielded nothing" to support allegations of a stolen election.

"Bottom line is there is nothing helpful to P," Clark's message said, according to the report.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, April 2, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Paul Sancya/AP

The report cites cites the handwritten notes of former Vice President Mike Pence that the special counsel obtained, about which Smith wrote, "In repeated conversations, day after day, Mr. Trump pressed Mr. Pence to use his ministerial position as President of the Senate to change the election outcome, often by citing false claims of election fraud as justification; he even falsely told Mr. Pence that the "Justice Department [was] finding major infractions."

According to the report, the scope of Smith's probe was wider than had previously been thought.

"This record, including the period predating the Special Counsel's appointment, encompasses voluntary interviews of more than 250 individuals and grand jury testimony from more than 55 witnesses," the report said.

Regarding the House select committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the report said that probe only "comprised a small part of the Office's investigative record, and any facts on which the Office relied to make a prosecution decision were developed or verified through independent interviews and other investigative steps."

Volume One of Smith's final report was released to the public early Tuesday after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, following a weeklong court battle, ruled Monday that the Justice Department could release it.

Trump's former co-defendants in his classified documents case, longtime aide Walt Nauta and staffer Carlos De Oliveira, had sought to block the release of both the classified documents volume and the Jan. 6 volume, but Cannon allowed the public release of the Jan. 6 volume after determining that its contents have no bearing on the evidence or charges related Nauta and De Oliveira in their ongoing case.

After conferring with Smith, Garland determined that he would not publicly release Volume Two pertaining to the classified documents investigation because Nauta and De Oliveira's cases were technically still on appeal.

In the classified documents case, Trump pleaded not guilty in 2023 to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information. The former president, along with Nauta and De Oliveira, pleaded not guilty in a superseding indictment to allegedly attempting to delete surveillance footage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Smith resigned as special prosecutor on Friday after wrapping up the cases and submitting his report to Garland.