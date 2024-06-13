Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

ByThe Associated Press
June 12, 2024, 11:16 PM

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

19-30-31-61-62, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(nineteen, thirty, thirty-one, sixty-one, sixty-two, Powerball: twenty-one, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

