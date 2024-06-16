Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 04-36-48-54-56, Powerball: 2
ByThe Associated Press
June 15, 2024, 11:12 PM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-36-48-54-56, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(four, thirty-six, forty-eight, fifty-four, fifty-six, Powerball: two, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets