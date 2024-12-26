Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 15-26-27-30-35, Powerball: 3

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

15-26-27-30-35, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-five, Powerball: three, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $124 million

