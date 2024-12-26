Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
December 26, 2024, 12:00 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
15-26-27-30-35, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $124 million
