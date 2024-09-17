Woman accused of driving an SUV into a crowd in Minneapolis and killing a teenager

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman is facing murder and assault charges for allegedly driving an SUV into a crowd of people in downtown Minneapolis, killing a teenager and injuring at least five other people.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced charges of second-degree murder and five counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon against 22-year-old Latalia Anjolie Margalli of Minneapolis. Court records do not list an attorney for Margalli, and she has no listed phone number. She is jailed on $1.5 million bond.

A criminal complaint said two groups of people were involved in an altercation early Saturday when the SUV drove into the crowd, killing 16-year-old De’Miaya Broome.

“This was a devastating crime,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said in a news release. “Ms. Margalli’s life-altering decision to drive her car into a group of people has left De’Miaya’s family with an enormous void."

The complaint said that Margalli and her friends had been involved in a “verbal altercation” with De’Miaya and her friends. The complaint said Margalli got into her SUV and drove directly into a crowd of people without braking, striking De'Miaya and several others.

Police found the SUV a short time later, thanks in part to a witness who followed the vehicle, the complaint said.

De’Miaya was pronounced dead at a hospital. Moriarty's office said injuries to others included broken legs and a head injury.