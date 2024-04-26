Woman pleads guilty to being accessory in fatal freeway shooting of 6-year-old boy

A woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for being the driver of the car from which her boyfriend fatally shot a 6-year-old boy riding in another car on a busy Southern California highway

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- A woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact for being the driver of the car from which her boyfriend fatally shot a 6-year-old boy on a busy Southern California highway.

The Orange County Register reports that Wynne Lee, 26, entered the plea Friday in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana. Lee was sentenced to four years in prison and given credit for time served and good behavior, the newspaper reported.

In May 2021, Lee was driving to work with her boyfriend, Marcus Eriz, when the driver of another car made a rude gesture after she was cut off on the highway. Eriz opened fire on that vehicle and killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos, who had been sitting in the backseat on his way to kindergarten.

Eriz was sentenced earlier this year to 40 years to life in prison.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement that Lee’s sentence was disgraceful. Lee and her attorney did not comment after the hearing, the paper reported.