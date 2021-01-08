Woman accused of attacking teen in NY hotel arrested in California after fleeing police

Miya Ponsetto, the woman wanted for allegedly falsely accusing a teenager of stealing her smartphone and physically attacking him inside a New York City hotel, has been arrested in California after fleeing authorities there.

Ponsetto fled the Ventura County Sheriff's Department after it tried to make a traffic stop on the warrant for her arrest out of New York, officials said.

The department said it had to follow her while she refused to stop, driving slowly through her neighborhood in Piru, California.

Once she stopped in front of a home, she put up a fight and resisted arrest, where she had to be physically restrained and arrested by deputies, authorities told ABC News.

Keyon Harrold, a Grammy-winning trumpet player, was with his 14-year-old son at the Arlo SoHo Hotel in New York City last month, where they were staying, when he said Ponsetto approached his son in the lobby to accuse him of stealing her phone. Harrold recorded video of part of the incident on his phone.

"We were basically targeted, and the lady from the video is screaming … erratically that my son somehow took her phone," Harrold previously told ABC News.

In the video that Harrold recorded, the woman could be seen yelling at the teen and lunging at him during the Dec. 26 incident. Harrold's son could also be heard denying that he stole the phone.

"I've been confused. I mean, don't know what would've happened if my dad wasn't there, honestly," Keyon Harrold Jr. told "Good Morning America" last month. "These past few days, still kind of shell-shocked. But I'm hanging in there."

Ponsetto is being held on no bail, as all out of state warrants are in Ventura County. She will have an extradition hearing. She is not yet in the jail roster, but she is being held on the fugitive warrant out of New York.

She was also arrested last year in Beverly Hills, California, for public intoxication.

"As this year of racial awareness is drawing to a close, it's deeply troubling that incidents like this one, in which a Black child is viewed as and treated like a criminal, continue to happen," National civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a statement following the incident.

The woman's cell phone was reportedly found later on Saturday by an Uber driver, according to Crump.

On Thursday night, Miya Ponsetto's former attorney, Sharen Ghatan, said in a statement to ABC News: "I had an in-person meeting with Miya today and am extremely concerned about her mental state. It is clear that she is emotionally unwell. She left a national news broadcast and has been incommunicado ever since. I was just informed by another media source that she may have been arrested at her home earlier this evening. It is challenging to work with a client who explicitly disregards legal counsel."

Crump also shared a statement on Twitter, on behalf of Harrold Jr.'s parents, accusing Ponsetto of committing an act of racism that was only enabled and fueled by the staff of the Arlo Hotel.

"This is not about an apology from someone who until a few days ago was claiming she did nothing wrong, and in fact alleged Keyon Harrold Sr. had assaulted her. Someone who targeted a 14-year-old Black child because of the color of his skin. What it is about is significant, societal change. It's about a system that condones and emboldens racial profiling and considers Black people guilty until proven innocent," the statement reads. "A system that exists and thrives because of institutions like the Arlo Hotel who enables the disturbing behavior of people like Miya Ponsetto, and instead of stopping the racist attack on our son, threw gasoline on the fire."

The victim's parents added that they hope Ponsetto will be charged with assault of their child.

"We are not interested in what she has to say, in her feigning remorse, and we certainly will not provide her a public platform and audience to do as much," they added. "Our energy right now is directed at the healing of our son, and in bringing attention to the larger societal issues that led to the disgusting physical and verbal attack that continues to traumatize our family. This never should have happened. But the fact of the matter is, it did. We pray it is not in vain and brings us one step closer to living in a world where a 14-year-old Black child can enjoy brunch with his father without the threat of being profiled, targeted, falsely accused, and physically attacked."

ABC News' Haley Yamada and Sabina Ghebremedhin contributed to this report.