Woman allegedly held captive in locked Houston trailer for 4 years

A man has been charged with kidnapping in the case.

A Houston man has been charged with kidnapping for allegedly holding a woman captive in a locked Houston trailer for several years, court records show.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with kidnapping, a felony, for allegedly restraining the 32-year-old woman by "secreting and holding" her in a place where she was "not likely to be found," according to the complaint.

He also allegedly held her against her will by threatening to kill her, the complaint stated.

Authorities said a woman was held captive in this Houston trailer for approximately four years. KTRK

The woman was apparently able to call for help from a phone inside the home while Segura was at work, Houston ABC station KTRK reported.

Responding deputies found that all exits in the trailer were locked and burglar bars were on the windows, according to court records. Officers tried to cut padlocks before firefighters used power tools to cut the burglar bars, according to the records.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office released the booking photo for Abraham Segura. Harris County Sheriff's Office

During a bond hearing on Thursday, Segura repeatedly tried to defend himself and said that the "story is one-sided." Court officials said that probable cause was already found for bond and that they weren't going to argue the facts of the case during the hearing.

Segura was ordered held on $150,000 bond. If he is able to post bond, the conditions of release include that he be held on house arrest and have no contact with the woman or her family.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.