Woman allegedly kidnapped off NYC street and driven away in minivan

The NYPD said they are looking for a late-model Toyota minivan.

A woman was allegedly kidnapped off a New York City street by a suspect who drove her away in a minivan, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said.

The New York Police Department released images of a suspect and female victim in an alleged kidnapping in Brooklyn, on April 21, 2023. New York Police Department

An "unknown female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male individual at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue," the NYPD said in a statement. "The unknown male placed the victim into a minivan before fleeing northbound on Stillwell Avenue."

The vehicle was described by police as a late-model Toyota minivan. The registration is not known. Police are seeking the public's help in locating the minivan.

Police released this image of a minivan sought in an alleged kidnapping. New York Police Department

The victim is a woman in her 20s with a light complexion and long hair, approximately 5 feet tall and 120 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt and white sneakers.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 30s with a light complexion and facial hair who is approximately 5'10" and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, online or on Twitter.