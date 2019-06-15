Authorities in Arkansas arrested a woman on Friday in connection to the murder of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith, who was found dead in her home last week.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, was arrested Friday, Arkansas State Police said in a statement.

Criminal charges were still pending, police said.

Collins-Smith was found dead outside her home in Pocahontas, about 130 miles northeast of the state’s capital, Little Rock, on June 4, the Associated Press reported.

Andrew Demillo/AP, FILE

At the time, Collins-Smith’s former press secretary Ken Yang told ABC Little Rock affiliate KATV that she had been shot to death and that neighbors had reportedly heard gunshots a day or two before she was found. Her body was reportedly wrapped in a blanket.

Police said that since the investigation “is presently at a critical juncture,” no further information would be provided until “authorities are confident it will not compromise the integrity of the criminal case.”

“I’m both stunned and saddened by the death of former State Senator Linda Collins-Smith,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson wrote on Twitter last week. “She was a good person who served in the public arena with passion and conviction. The First Lady and I extend our deepest sympathies to her family and friends during this difficult time.”