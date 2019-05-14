Woman bludgeoned to death with motorized scooter, police say

May 14, 2019, 4:34 AM ET
VIDEO: News headlines today: May 13, 2019PlayABCNews.com
WATCH News headlines today: May 13, 2019

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly beating a 63-year-old woman to death with a motorized scooter in Southern California, police said.

The woman, identified as Rosa Elena Hernandez, was attacked on a sidewalk in Long Beach in broad daylight. The assailant at one point used a motorized scooter to bludgeon her and then fled, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Hernandez, a local resident, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon, police said. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is still determining the official cause of death.

(MORE: Traveling carnival worker confesses to killing 2 women, teen in 18-day period, authorities say)

The suspect, who was described as a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red shoes, was located a few hours later and taken into custody without incident. He was booked for murder and is being held on $2 million bail, police said.

(MORE: Commercial pilot indicted in cold-case triple homicide)

Police declined to identify the man until records can confirm his information.

Comments