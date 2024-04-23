Woman charged after allegedly crashing car into birthday party, killing 2 young kids

An 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were killed in Saturday's crash.

A woman is facing second-degree murder charges after she allegedly drove into a child's birthday party in Michigan, killing two children and injuring several others, officials said.

Marshella Chidester, 66, allegedly struck a building at the Swan Creek Boat Club in Newport Saturday afternoon, and her car came to rest about 25 feet inside the building, according to the sheriff and prosecutors.

In this booking photo released by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Marshella Chidester is shown. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

An 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were killed, Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffery Yorkey said.

The victims' mother and 11-year-old brother suffered serious injuries, Yorkey said.

A 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman also suffered serious injuries, the prosecutor said.

Authorities respond to an emergency situation at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township, Michigan, April 20, 2024. WXYZ

"They walked into that birthday party having a fun time. They were sitting at that table eating, and this woman crashed her car through this building, destroying all of our lives," the aunt of the 8-year-old and 4-year-old victims told reporters on Tuesday.

"I had to be the one to tell my sister her babies were gone," the aunt said through tears. "She said, 'How am I supposed to live without my babies?'"

"My nephew and my sister are still fighting for their lives," she added.

Childester is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and four counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury, Yorkey said.

Chidester was arraigned on Tuesday and is due to return to court on April 30.

Marshella Chidester, 66, appears at her arraignment, April 23, 2024. WXYZ

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.