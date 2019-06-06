A 37-year-old Texas man has been lost on a remote and rugged Arkansas hiking trail for nearly one week, but his sister and local authorities are vowing to find him.

Joshua McClatchy was reported missing to the Polk County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, launching an extensive search, the sheriff's office said.

McClatchy had texted his mother that day to say he was lost, and he tried his best to describe his location to her, according to ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA.

Miranda Balduf/Facebook

McClatchy went missing on the mountainous Buckeye Trail, which is in the Caney Creek Wilderness Area east of Mena, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. His car was found at the Buckeye trailhead, authorities said.

Lost hikers are common in that area, but they are usually found within a few hours, according to the sheriff.

"Everyone out here helping are incredible. They will find him," McClatchy's sister, Miranda Balduf, wrote on Facebook on Thursday morning.

"They have a huge search team today and even more arriving in the coming days, should it extend," Balduf wrote.

Drones and bloodhounds are being used, she said, and, "If there is a window of clear skies, a plane is ready and just waiting."

"Where Josh is, it is survivable," she wrote. "It isn't that it isn't dangerous, but the water is plentiful and clean. Even if he does not know it's clean, he has a filter straw. There are berries as well. Yes, there has been a ton of rain - but there are rocky outcroppings everywhere that could serve as coverage. Temperatures have not gotten low enough that hypothermia is a concern."

"We will do whatever it takes to find Mr. McClatchy and get him home to his family," Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Added Balduf, "I can't wait until we bring him home."