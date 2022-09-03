Woman forced into car and abducted while jogging: Police

Eliza Fletcher was last seen around 4:30 a.m. Friday in midtown Memphis.

Police said they are searching for a woman who was abducted while out for a run early Friday morning in Memphis.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, was last seen at approximately 4:30 a.m. Friday on Central Avenue in midtown Memphis before being forced into a dark-colored mid-sized SUV, the Memphis Police Department said.

Memphis police released this undated photo of Eliza Fletcher. Memphis Police Department

Memphis police said they were dispatched at around 7:45 a.m. to assist the University of Memphis police "regarding a missing person" in the area of Central Avenue and Zach Curlin Street.

The woman was jogging in the area when an unknown person approached her and she was "reportedly forced into an SUV and taken from the scene," Memphis police said in a statement.

The suspect was believed to be in a dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Central Avenue, police said.

Memphis police released this image of the suspect's car in the alleged abduction. Memphis Police Department

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is assisting in the search for Fletcher, said there currently is no known direction of travel for the suspect's vehicle.

Fletcher was wearing a pink jogging top and purple running shorts at the time.

Authorities have released images of Fletcher and the SUV they believe she was forced into.

Memphis police said Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running on Sept. 2, 2022. Memphis Police Department

St. Mary's Episcopal School said in a statement on social media that Fletcher is a "beloved" junior kindergarten teacher at the all-girls prep school.

Fletcher was described by police as 5 foot 6 inches and 137 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or 901-545-2677, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND or 911.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.