Woman fatally jumps off Manhattan hotel with boy believed to be her son: Police

A 46-year-old woman and boy were pronounced dead this morning after jumping from a hotel in midtown Manhattan, police said.

New York Police Department sources tell ABC News that the woman, 46, and boy, 7, are "believed to be mother and son."

The pair jumped from The Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street just after 8:30 a.m., police said.

They landed on a second-floor balcony and were pronounced dead at the scene, police sources said.

According to police, the pair were guests at the hotel and may have been staying in the penthouse.

The hotel's website says that it has 67 suites and hotel rooms with balconies on 25 floors.

A hotel representative declined comment to ABC News.

