Woman fatally jumps off Manhattan hotel with boy believed to be her son: Police

May 18, 2018, 10:28 AM ET
PHOTO: Authorities from the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner enter the Gotham Hotel in New York after reports that a woman jumped from the building with a child on May 18, 2018.Obtained by ABC News
Authorities from the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner enter the Gotham Hotel in New York after reports that a woman jumped from the building with a child on May 18, 2018.

A 46-year-old woman and boy were pronounced dead this morning after jumping from a hotel in midtown Manhattan, police said.

New York Police Department sources tell ABC News that the woman, 46, and boy, 7, are "believed to be mother and son."

The pair jumped from The Gotham Hotel on East 46th Street just after 8:30 a.m., police said.

PHOTO: The Gotham Hotel in New York is pictured in a Google Street View image taken in November 2017.Google Maps
The Gotham Hotel in New York is pictured in a Google Street View image taken in November 2017.

They landed on a second-floor balcony and were pronounced dead at the scene, police sources said.

According to police, the pair were guests at the hotel and may have been staying in the penthouse.

The hotel's website says that it has 67 suites and hotel rooms with balconies on 25 floors.

PHOTO: A police officer stands outside the Gotham Hotel in New York after reports that a woman jumped from the building with a child on May 18, 2018.Obtained by ABC News
A police officer stands outside the Gotham Hotel in New York after reports that a woman jumped from the building with a child on May 18, 2018.

A hotel representative declined comment to ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

