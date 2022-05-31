Woman killed, 2 children injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys

The parasail struck a bridge after winds picked up, officials said.

A woman was killed and two children injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Monday, authorities said.

The individuals were parasailing shortly before 5:30 p.m. when the vessel's tow line snapped, causing them to drag across the water, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement incident report.

The winds had "picked up" and the parasail struck the Old Seven Mile Bridge near Pigeon Key, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a statement Tuesday.

A woman was killed and two children injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys, May 30, 2022. No Slack Sport Fishing

The woman and one of the boys were unconscious following the collision, police said. A good Samaritan helped bring the three individuals to a nearby dock, according to the incident report.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures, police said. The boy regained consciousness and was transported to Miami Children's Hospital for treatment, authorities said. His current condition is unclear. The other boy suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

There were between 10 to 12 family members at the scene, including the woman's husband, according to the incident report.

The victims, who have not been publicly identified, were from Schaumburg, Illinois, and had been on a parasail ride with Lighthouse Parasail, based in Marathon, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. ABC News did not immediately hear back from Lighthouse Parasail for comment.