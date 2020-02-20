Woman killed in New Orleans during Mardi Gras parade after being hit by float The victim was killed during the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade.

A Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans turned deadly when a woman was killed after being run over by a parade float.

The woman, whose name has not been released by police, was struck by a float from The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade at the intersection of Magazine and Valence street around 9 p.m. local time Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Emergency personnel work at the scene after a person was run over and killed by a float during The Mystic Krewe of Nyx Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Brett Duke/AP

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the woman was fatally struck, floats in front of the incident continued along the route, while other floats were diverted, with police saying most people chose to stop marching after the accident.

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Brett Duke/AP

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx said its mission is to "unite women of diverse background for fun, friendship, and the merriment of the Mardi Gras season." It had been holding the parade in New Orleans since 2012, its website said.

"On such a joyous night, this is obviously a tragic occurrence. The parade takes a back seat when something like this happens on the route," Krewe captain Julie Lea told ABC New Orleans affiliate WGNO. "On behalf of the entire Krewe of Nyx, along with the city of New Orleans, we offer our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual involved."

Emergency personnel work the scene after a person was run over and killed by a float in the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Brett Duke/AP

Police said an autopsy would be performed and once the family is notified, they will release the name of the victim.