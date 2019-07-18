Darla Jaye of Kansas reached a milestone in her life when she found out she was officially cancer-free.

So she did what other patients do when they're declared cancer-free at the Smith Clinic in Houston, Texas: she went to ring the "celebration bell."

But, as video shows, she was so enthusiastic in her ringing that the tassel broke off.

"I broke the bell! That's fantastic," Jaye said in the video.

Darla moved to Houston, Texas, last January to help out with family before she found out she had breast cancer.

"When I got the call in February that I had cancer, the first thing I thought was I was going to die," Jaye told ABC News.

After undergoing 30 radiation treatments, Darla's long journey with the disease came to an end.

"I'm incredibly thankful that I have another chance at life," she said.

Cancer patients ring the "celebration bell" when they've reached certain milestones in their treatment.

"I want my experience to help other women who go through this cancer journey," Jaye told ABC News.

Harris Health System tweeted a photo on Wednesday showing the repaired bell, saying it was "ready for the next patient."