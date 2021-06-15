Woman sets another woman on fire in alleged attempted murder: Police

The victim suffered severe burns all over her body in the attack.

A woman has been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly spraying another woman with a flammable substance and lighting her on fire.

The incident occurred in the early morning on Monday, June 14, at approximately 4:34 a.m. in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when the Council Bluffs Police Department were called to investigate reports of a woman who was found with severe burns all over her body, authorities from the Council Bluffs Police Department said in a statement.

When authorities arrived on scene they found the victim, 37-year old Christine Weilage, suffering from severe burns and officers, along with medics from the Council Bluffs Fire Department, immediately transported her to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, to be treated while detectives and crime lab techs gathered evidence at the scene, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.

“At this time the investigation shows that the victim, Christine Weilage, was involved in a disturbance with the suspect, Lindsy Maves,” read the statement regarding the incident from the Council Bluffs Police Department. “At some time during this incident Maves allegedly sprayed a flammable substance on Weilage and then lit her on fire.”

Authorities say that a person who witnessed the incident attempted to put out the fire but that Maves, 27, took the opportunity to again attack Weilage and reportedly hit her in the face with an unknown object.

Police did not say what the motive was behind Maves’ attack or what could have sparked the incident in the first place.

The Council Bluffs Police Department said that Maves fled the scene of the crime but was apprehended several hours later, which was confirmed in a post on social media by the police department saying, “Lindsy Maves has been located and is presently being questioned by detectives.”

Maves was booked for attempted murder, first-degree arson and willful injury, according to ABC News’ Omaha affiliate station KETV.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing and anybody with any information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.