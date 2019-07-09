A woman was allegedly trying to shoot someone in a road rage incident in Alabama when she ended up shooting her husband instead, authorities said.

The alleged road rage altercation took place at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a highway in Dodge City and carried over to a home in Bremen, according to the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

Erica Cole was trying to shoot an unidentified person, according to the sheriff's office, but instead a bullet struck her husband, Nicholas Cole, in the head.

Cullman County Sheriffs Office/AP

Erica Cole was arrested for attempted murder, assault and reckless endangerment, authorities said.

Nicholas Cole was hospitalized and listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Erica Cole had a bond hearing on Sunday and is in custody on $30,000 cash bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for July 22.

Her attorney did not immediately comment to ABC News.