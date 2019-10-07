An Oklahoma woman was shot in the leg after a Labrador retriever stepped on a loaded gun while she and the dog's owner were in a pickup truck waiting for a train to pass.

Police officers from the Enid Police Department were dispatched to North 10th Street after dispatchers received a 911 call stating that the lab, named Molly, had caused the gun to discharge a bullet into the passenger's left thigh, according to a police report.

The driver told the officers that the trio were heading to see his brother when Molly jumped from the backseat onto the center console, causing his .22-caliber Ruger pistol to fire, according to the report.

The 44-year-old woman can be heard complaining in the background as the man placed a 911 call to request an ambulance.

"I don't feel good," she repeatedly said, according to the call obtained by ABC News.

The man told emergency dispatchers that she was "bleeding pretty bad" before they instructed him to use his belt as a tourniquet. He then tied it above the wound to cut off circulation, according to the 911 call.

When asked who shot the woman, the man replied, "We had a dog in here, and it stepped on the gun."

As they waited for the ambulance, the man could be heard admonishing the Labrador.

"Oh, Molly, you're the one that pulled the trigger," he said. "Don't give me no s---."

A burn mark under the center console on the passenger side was consistent with the man's account, police said. Foul play is not suspected.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injury.

Enid Police Sgt. Robert Norton told ABC's Oklahoma City station KOCO that the incident is the first time he's "ever heard of a dog shooting a person."

Norton emphasized the importance of properly securing firearms whenever they're being transported.

The man who was driving the truck has dementia, according to the police report.