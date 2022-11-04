Woman suffers apparent shark bite swimming off Southern California beach

The incident occurred Friday morning in Del Mar, north of San Diego.

A woman suffered an apparent shark bite while swimming at a Southern California beach on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. local time off a beach in Del Mar, north of San Diego.

A beach in Del Mar, California, is closed following a shark attack, Nov. 4, 2022. KGTV

The woman was swimming with a friend at least 200 yards offshore when she felt something wrong, Del Mar lifeguards told ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV.

The woman started waving to lifeguards for help and appeared to be in distress. Lifeguards responded and brought her ashore, where they observed an injury consistent with a shark bite, city officials said in a press release.

The 50-year-old victim appeared to have suffered a shallow bite, the lifeguards told KGTV. She received medical aid at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where she was reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

The beach is currently closed a mile north and south of 17th Street through at least Sunday morning, in accordance with guidance from the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach.

"Lifeguards continue to monitor the water after an initial search did not reveal sharks," the city said. "Lifeguards will continue to perform drone flyovers and patrol the area throughout the weekend from dawn until dusk."

The area is known to have juvenile white sharks in the waters. A dead juvenile white shark washed up on shore at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach in San Diego earlier this week, according to local reports.

Shark attacks are rare. There were 73 unprovoked incidents recorded around the world last year, according to yearly research conducted by the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File. Three of them occurred in California, resulting in one fatality.