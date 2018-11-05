3 women arrested for trying to unfurl banner on the Manhattan Bridge

Three women were arrested Monday after allegedly carrying a large banner, wrapped in rope, on to the Manhattan Bridge bike path in New York, authorities said.

Interested in New York? Add New York as an interest to stay up to date on the latest New York news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

NYPD officers stopped them before the banner was unfurled.

The women – ages 26, 33 and 37 – were taken into custody, police said.

Only one word on the banner was exposed: "VOTE."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.