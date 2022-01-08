Worker dies in roof collapse at Pennsylvania mine

State authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse.

A worker is dead after a stone mine collapsed in southwestern Pennsylvania Friday, officials said.

The roof of the Laurel Aggregates' Lake Lynn mine in Springhill Township collapsed Friday afternoon, trapping a miner, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Late Friday night, the miner was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled from the debris, Pennsylvania DEP said.

"DEP believes this was caused by a portion of the mine roof falling onto equipment that the individual was working in," the agency said in a statement.

The miner's identity hasn't been released, but next of kin have been notified.

Pennsylvania DEP's Bureau of Mine Safety rescue team responded to the scene after the mine operator reported the collapse, and crews from the rescue team and company worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment, officials said.

The miner was not responsive when reached and was extricated from the mine by the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and mine rescue team shortly after 11 p.m. local time, Pennsylvania DEP said.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania also responded to the scene to provide mental health services and support, the organization said.

Pennsylvania DEP, safety regulator for underground non-coal mines, is investigating the cause of the roof collapse.

Laurel Aggregates, a limestone and sandstone mining company in Lake Lynn, said in a statement to ABC Pittsburgh affiliate WTAE: "At this time, we are focused on responding to an emergency incident at our Lake Lynn, Pennsylvania aggregate facility. The safety of our employees is our number one priority. More information will be shared when appropriate."

ABC News' Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.