World leaders, politicians pay homage to civil rights icon John Lewis following his death John Lewis died at the age of 80 Friday.

Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis died at the age of 80 Friday.

World leaders, politicians and celebrities alike are paying homage the civil rights icon following the news of his death.

Lewis died seven months after a routine medical visit revealed that he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Congressional Black Caucus confirmed the news of his death.

He represented Georgia's 5th Congressional District since 1987.

Here's a look at how politicians, celebrities and world leaders are mourning Lewis' death:

Former President Bill Clinton

"John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation," Clinton tweeted.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a longtime colleague of Lewis, said the civil rights icon was "one of the greatest heroes of American history."

"John Lewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation – from the determination with which he met discrimination at lunch counters and on Freedom Rides, to the courage he showed as a young man facing down violence and death on Edmund Pettus Bridge, to the moral leadership he brought to the Congress for more than 30 years," Pelosi said in a statement Friday night.

"Every day of John Lewis’s life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. As he declared 57 years ago during the March on Washington, standing in the shadow of the Lincoln Memorial: ‘Our minds, souls, and hearts cannot rest until freedom and justice exist for all the people.’ How fitting it is that even in the last weeks of his battle with cancer, John summoned the strength to visit the peaceful protests where the newest generation of Americans had poured into the streets to take up the unfinished work of racial justice," her statement continued.

Congressional Black Caucus

"The world has lost a legend; the civil rights movement has lost an icon, the City of Atlanta has lost one of its most fearless leaders, and the Congressional Black Caucus has lost our longest serving member. The Congressional Black Caucus is known as the Conscience of the Congress," the organization said in a statement. "John Lewis was known as the conscience of our caucus. A fighter for justice until the end, Mr. Lewis recently visited Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC. His mere presence encouraged a new generation of activists to “speak up and speak out” and get into “good trouble” to continue bending the arc toward justice and freedom."

In this Oct. 24, 2019 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., prepares to pay his respects to Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., who lies in state during a memorial service at the U.S. Capitol Hill in Washington. Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool, File

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

"John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity.

Rest in power, John," Warren said in a statement.

Sen. Chuck Schumer

"From marching in Selma to serving in the House, Representative John Lewis spent his life fighting for civil rights for every single American," Schumer tweeted. "He is an American hero and a giant. And we are all better for the "good trouble" he made. Rest in peace, John."

Martin Luther King III

"John Lewis was an American treasure. He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote," King, whose father was a close friend to Lewis, said in a statement Friday. "Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last."