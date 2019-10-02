World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway

A World War II plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rescue efforts are underway, according to airport officials.

"It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military," said a statement from the FAA. "Local officials will release information about the people aboard."

Dave Colavecchio/Twitter

The airport -- the second largest in New England -- has since closed.

Just trying to get home with this on the otherside of the airport. Scene at @Bradley_Airport. The #airport has been shut down until further notice. I'm being told it was a vintage plane that crashed. pic.twitter.com/tCKn5MTDrE — Danny Sheres (@dsheres) October 2, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.