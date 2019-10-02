World War II plane crashes at Connecticut airport, rescue efforts underway

Oct 2, 2019, 10:42 AM ET
PHOTO: A plane crashed at Bradley Airport in Conn., Oct 2, 2019.PlayDave Colavecchio/Twitter
A World War II plane crashed at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut on Wednesday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of a runway while trying to land, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Rescue efforts are underway, according to airport officials.

"It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military," said a statement from the FAA. "Local officials will release information about the people aboard."

The airport -- the second largest in New England -- has since closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Christine Theodorou contributed to this report.