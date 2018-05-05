World's tallest, fastest roller coaster grounded on opening day

The world record-breaking roller coaster had a bumpy maiden voyage.

"Steel Vengeance," the new heart-stopping steel and wood-framed monster roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, bumped" another train as it was in the loading station, according to a park official.

"Steel Vengeance is currently closed while the incident is under review, but we anticipate that it will reopen tonight," according to a statement to ABC News on Saturday evening by the theme park's rep.

The rep confirmed that at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, "a Steel Vengeance train returning to the station lightly bumped a parked train in the loading station."

Both trains carried riders on them, the rep said. Only four guests asked to be evaluated by a first aid team, the rep added, before they joined the rest of the riders in the park.

When gates opened Saturday there was a clear fervor by young thrill-seekers to experience three minuted of terrifying fun at Cedar Point, which bills itself "The Roller Coaster Capital of the World."

Before the shutdown, "Steel Vengenace" -- with its 205-foot peak, 74 mph speed and 90-degree drop -- appears to have lived up to the hype as the world's tallest, fastest and wildest hybrid roller coaster, replete with its own cinematic trailer.

In it, a Wild West themed revenge story unfolds and a cast of ornery, animated characters are are planted in front of the scream machine.

The trailer's narrator called it a "menacing and twisted machine so big and brazen, the likes of it had never been seen."