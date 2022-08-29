5-year-old boy, 17-year-old boy gunned down in drive-by shooting; toddler injured

The children were in a front yard when they were shot.

A 5-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were killed and an 18-month-old boy was hurt in a drive-by shooting in broad daylight, police said.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, an unknown number of gunmen opened fire on a group of people in a front yard in Fort Worth, Texas, striking the three victims, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said at a news conference.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

The 17-year-old and 5-year-old died at hospitals, police said. The 18-month-old's injuries are minor and he is expected to survive, Noakes said. The three victims may be related, he added.

The chief noted, "We're seeing violent crime on the rise across the country and, unfortunately, we're seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers we don't want to see."

"But when you have children who are murdered completely senselessly, that's just another level to that tragedy," he continued.

"I think of the 17-year-old who should be looking at his senior year, graduating and starting his life. I think of the 5-year-old who should be starting kindergarten," Noakes said. "The 17-year-old will never graduate. That 5-year-old will never graduate from kindergarten. That 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him the rest of his life."

It's unclear if the shooting was gang-related, Noakes said, adding that police are investigating.

Noakes pleaded with anyone who has information or video evidence to come forward. He vowed that police will "put every resource necessary" toward arresting the suspects.