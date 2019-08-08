5-year-old boy calls 911 because he wanted pizza, so officers bought him one

A boy in Florida got a valuable lesson in calling 911 — and a tasty treat — after he phoned authorities to say he was hungry.

Three officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to a call from a juvenile last Friday, believing it to be a well-being check, according to police in a Facebook post.

@SanfordPolice/Twitter

However, they were soon alerted that Manuel Beshara, 5, told dispatchers “he was hungry and wanted to order pizza.”

When the responding officers arrived at the boy’s home, they met with Manuel and his older sister who said Manuel grabbed the phone without her knowledge.

The officers, two men and a woman, used the moment as an opportunity to teach him about “the proper use of 911.”

They also made sure to buy the boy a large pizza from Pizza Hut and personally deliver it, police said.

Sanford police ended the Facebook post with a reminder to the public: please don’t call 911 for delivery.