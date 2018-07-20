4-year-old boy shoots, kills 2-year-old cousin, authorities say

A 4-year-old boy shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin at a home in Muscoy, California, according to local authorities.

Deputies responded to the home on Friday, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department wrote on Twitter, calling the shooting an accident.

Deputies responded to a home in Muscoy reference a shooting. Preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe that a 4-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin. Investigation continues & updates will be provided as new information becomes available. — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) July 20, 2018

#BREAKING A 2-year-old child has been shot and killed in Muscoy. @sbcountysheriff is investigating. Neighbor tells #abc7eyewitness that another child got a hold of a gun & accidentally shot the toddler. We are waiting to confirm these details and learn more. pic.twitter.com/dtPj2N18S9 — Leticia Juarez (@ABC7Leticia) July 20, 2018

It is unclear how the child got a hold of the gun. Further details were not immediately available.

