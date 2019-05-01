A 1-year-old boy has been injured in an apparent road rage shooting in Houston, police said.

The boy's father was driving on the Southwest Freeway in southwest Houston on Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. when the suspect fired his gun at least once, striking the child in the upper shoulder near his neck, a spokeswoman for the Houston Police Department told reporters.

The incident appears to have sparked after the father accidentally cut off the suspect, Houston Police Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters. The vehicles did not come in contact with each other, and the father even tried to apologize to the suspect for cutting him off, Jones said.

Police have most of the gas station parking lot roped off. pic.twitter.com/5qmerpIGJt — Erica Simon (@EricaOnABC13) May 1, 2019

The father then pulled into a Phillips 66 gas station and ran inside with the baby, police said. Once inside, he called for help and tried to help his son stay alert and awake, the spokeswoman said.

The father was frantic as he carried his bleeding child into the store, a witness told KTRK.

HPD commanders, Major Assaults detectives & PIO are en route to scene of a child shot near a gas station at 8601 Southwest Fwy inbound. Preliminary info is the child was transported to an area hospital with at least one gunshot wound in an unknown condition. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 1, 2019

Another child was also inside the car, ABC Houston station KTRK reported. A female passenger was inside the suspect's vehicle at the time, the spokeswoman said.

The toddler was transported to the Texas Children's Hospital and is in stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

Jones described the shooting as a "tragedy."

"Sometimes people don’t think and react," he said. "It makes no sense at all."

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but investigators are searching for a newer model of a light blue Toyota Camry or Honda Accord, Jones said.

The Houston Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the case since a 1-year-old was involved, the spokeswoman said.

Additional details were not immediately available.