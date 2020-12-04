1-year-old boy shot dead in 'heinous crime,' reward offered for information: DC mayor Carmelo Duncan was in a car when he was shot multiple times.

Police and the mayor of Washington, D.C., are pleading with the public to help find the suspect who gunned down a 1-year-old boy in a "heinous crime."

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Carmelo Duncan was in a car when he was shot multiple times, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Carmelo was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said officers were looking for a dark gray SUV with dark tinted windows which seen driving quickly in the area. It was unclear if that car was involved, he said.

"This is a well-traveled artery here in the city," Newsham said. "If anyone was out here ... if they saw something ... please give us a call."

"We're going to do everything we possibly can to bring some justice to this little boy and his family," the chief said.

The police department is offering a reward up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to the culprit's arrest and conviction. The Washington Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is also offering $25,000, and the FBI Washington Field Office offered $10,000, bringing the total reward amount to $60,000.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the angel we lost, his loved ones, and those who know the agony of this terrible loss. Anyone with information about this heinous crime should reach out to MPD [the Metropolitan Police Department] by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411."

ABC News' Chad Murray contributed to this report.