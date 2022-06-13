7-year-old boy shot dead in home by outside gunfire, sheriff 'outraged'

"Let’s not accept daily gun violence as our norm," the sheriff said.

A 7-year-old boy was inside his home when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting, authorities in Harris County, Texas, said.

Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, the unknown gunman drove in front of a trailer home and opened fire at it, Harris County Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Brown said.

Paul Vasquez, who was inside the trailer, was shot in the chest, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

Authorities respond to the scene of a drive-by shooting in which a 7 year old was killed inside his trailer home in the Cloverleaf area of Harris County, Texas, June 12, 2022. KTRK

Paul's mother and two brothers were home at the time but none of them were hurt, Brown said.

No motive is known and no suspects have been identified, authorities said.

Bullet casing markers are placed at the scene of a drive-by shooting in which a 7 year old was killed inside his trailer home in the Cloverleaf area of Harris County, Texas, June 12, 2022. KTRK

The gunman's car is believed to be a white or gray four-door sedan, authorities said.

This deadly shooting comes one week after an 11-year-old girl was shot dead in a Detroit home by outside gunfire.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that he's "outraged."

"This is the daily toll of gun violence ... Let’s not accept daily gun violence as our norm," he tweeted. "We can and we must do more."