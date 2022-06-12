Senate group agrees on broad outline of new gun law after Uvalde massacre

An aide in the negotiations said the deal is on principles -- not details.

A bipartisan group of Senators has reached a general agreement on new gun legislation after weeks of negotiations in the wake of recent mass shootings, including the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school massacre.

Twenty Senators -- including the 10 Republicans needed to avoid a filibuster -- released a statement Sunday confirming the deal, saying in part: "Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities."

Among other provisions, the agreement would provide funding for mental health, incentives for the creation of so-called "red flag" laws to remove firearms from people who are a danger to themselves or others, increase money for school safety and strengthen the federal background check system as it relates to convicted domestic violence abusers or those with restraining orders.

Sen. Chris Murphy hugs Erica Lafferty as Sen. Richard Blumenthal looks on during a rally outside the U.S. Capitol to demand the Senate take action on gun safety in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas in Washington, May 26, 2022. Laffertys mother, Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, was the principal of Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Ct., and killed in the 2012 mass shooting. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

"For buyers under 21 years of age, [the deal would require] an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement," the bipartisan group said.

A Republican aide involved in the negotiations stressed that the agreement is on principles -- not details, which will be critical for Republicans, particularly the firearms-related provisions. One or more of these provisions could be dropped, the aide said.

The House has separately taken up its own gun control measures, though the Senate has shown little interest in those proposals.

