A desperate search is underway for a 4-year-old boy who was swept away in a flooded creek in Indiana on Thursday, officials said.

The little boy was playing near Deer Creek in Riley Park in Delphi when, around 6 p.m., a witness saw him struggling in the water before being swept away, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Boats and sonar were used in Thursday night's search, officials said. Indiana conservation officers resumed the search Friday morning, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

WTTV

WTTV

The 4 year-old was last seen wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and blue shorts, said officials. His name has not been released.

The Department of Natural Resources is urging the public not to help with the search because of "the dangerous elevated water levels and current."

Delphi, a small, tight-knit community of nearly 3,000 people, is also the site of the unsolved 2017 double murder of eighth graders Abby Williams and Libby German.